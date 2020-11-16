Boris Johnson Self-Isolating For 14 Days After Contact Tests Positive

Johnson, who previously contracted the virus in April, will self-isolate for 14 days.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "I feel great – as many people in my circumstances do. It actually doesn't matter that I've had the disease and that I'm bursting with antibodies. We've got to interrupt the spread of the disease, and one of the ways we can do that now is self-isolating for 14 days when you get contacted by N.H.S. test and trace."

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating for two weeks after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. He says he will continue to conduct government business virtually.

In April, Johnson contracted the virus and spent a week in the hospital.

The U.K. has reported more than 1.3 million cases of COVID-19 and 52 thousand deaths. That's the highest death toll in Europe.