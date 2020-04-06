U.K. Prime Minister Hospitalized With 'Persistent' COVID-19 Symptoms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 in late March.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is continuing to lead the country despite being hospitalized for "persistent" coronavirus symptoms.

Downing Street said Johnson was admitted to a local hospital for some tests on Sunday — stating it was simply a "precautionary step." He ended up staying overnight.

Johnson's hospitalization came more than a week after he tested positive for COVID-19. He had been self-isolating at home and leading the government through videoconference.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab chaired a coronavirus meeting Monday in Johnson's place. As Johnson's de-facto deputy, Raab would take over the prime minister's responsibilities if Johnson were unable to work.

Another British cabinet minister — Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick – said Monday he'd heard Johnson was doing well. When asked if Johnson would spend more time in the hospital, Jenrick said the prime minister would follow his doctors' advice.

Contains footage from CNN.