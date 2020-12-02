WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

U.K. Officials: Vaccine Approval Doesn't Mean End Of Precautions

SMS
U.K. Officials: Vaccine Approval Doesn't Mean End Of Precautions
By Lauren Magarino
By Lauren Magarino
December 2, 2020
December 2, 2020
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Brits still need to be cautious until the vaccine is widely deployed.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

U.K. officials issued a warning to citizens after its regulators approved Pfizer's vaccine for emergency use.

The U.K.'s deputy chief medical officer said, "Low uptake will almost most certainly make restrictions last longer."

Both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and health officials say citizens still need to make sacrifices until the vaccine is widely deployed. 

Johnson has ended national restrictions but said they will be replaced with "tough tiers" to curb the spread. 

SMS