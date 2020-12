U.K. authorities are advising people with a history of allergic reactions to avoid COVID-19 vaccine for now.

The U.K. began distributing the vaccine Tuesday. Today, it's warning that some people should not get it. The U.K.'s National Health Service says two people who got the first dose had adverse reactions.

As a result, it's issuing a precautionary advisory that people with a history of allergies to food or medicine should avoid getting the vaccine for now.