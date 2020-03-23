U.K. Prime Minister Issues 3-Week Stay-At-Home Order

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people will only be allowed to go outside for "very limited purposes."

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a stay-at-home order for the entire U.K. on Monday in an effort to contain the coronavirus. The lockdown will last for three weeks. After that, the government will reassess the situation and decide what needs to happen next.

Under this order, people will only be allowed to go outside for "very limited purposes." Johnson said people can go out to buy basic necessities, exercise, get medical help or travel to and from work if they can't work from home. Nonessential businesses, like gyms, will be closed. Places of worship will also be closed. Weddings will have to be postponed, but funerals can go on if they're only attended by close family members.

"From this evening, I must give the British people a very simple instruction," Johnson said. "You must stay at home because the critical thing we must do to stop the disease spreading between households."

He said law enforcement will make sure people follow the rules and issue fines to anyone who breaks them.

Contains footage from CNN.