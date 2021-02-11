Fearing New Variants, Germany And UK Tighten COVID Restrictions

Some British travelers will have to quarantine for 10 days in designated hotels at own expense.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The U.K. and Germany are tightening COVID restrictions because of threats of new variants of the virus.

Germany is extending its lockdown through the first week of March even as cases there fall.

In Britain, the government is set to introduce stricter travel rules for Europe and a mandatory quarantine period.

Starting next week U.K. citizens who return from some countries will have to quarantine for 10-days in designated hotels at their own expense.