U.K. Easing Lockdown Restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's four-stage reopening plan will also establish thresholds for removing additional lockdown measures.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a plan today to ease coronavirus restrictions.

According to The Guardian, schools will reopen March 8 and small groups will also be allowed to gather outside three weeks later.

Restrictions on restaurants and stores will stay in place.

Johnson's four-stage reopening plan will also establish thresholds for removing additional lockdown measures.