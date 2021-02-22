WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

U.K. Easing Lockdown Restrictions

By Newsy Staff
February 22, 2021
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's four-stage reopening plan will also establish thresholds for removing additional lockdown measures.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a plan today to ease coronavirus restrictions. 

According to The Guardian, schools will reopen March 8 and small groups will also be allowed to gather outside three weeks later. 

Restrictions on restaurants and stores will stay in place. 

Johnson's four-stage reopening plan will also establish thresholds for removing additional lockdown measures. 

