U.K. Easing Lockdown Restrictions

February 22, 2021
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's four-stage reopening plan will also establish thresholds for removing additional lockdown measures.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a plan today to ease coronavirus restrictions.
According to The Guardian, schools will reopen March 8 and small groups will also be allowed to gather outside three weeks later.
Restrictions on restaurants and stores will stay in place.
Johnson's four-stage reopening plan will also establish thresholds for removing additional lockdown measures.