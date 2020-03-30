U.K. Could Stay Under Coronavirus Restrictions For 6 Months

Dr. Jenny Harries told reporters some social distancing guidelines might need to be enforced through the summer and into the fall months.

"So over time, probably over the next six months, we will have a three-week review, we will see where we're going, we need to keep that lid on. And then gradually we will be able to hopefully adjust some of the social distancing measures and gradually get us all back to normal," said Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Dr. Jenny Harries.

The U.K.'s deputy chief medical officer says the country's coronavirus-related restrictions could remain in place for months to help prevent a second wave of infections.

During a press conference, Dr. Jenny Harries said some social distancing guidelines might need to be enforced through the summer and into the fall. She said the idea is to make sure any progress made against the virus isn't wiped out by British citizens abruptly returning to their everyday lives.

"If we are successful, we will have squashed the top of that curve, which is brilliant, but we must not then suddenly revert to our normal way of living. That would be quite dangerous," Harries said.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a three-week stay-at-home order for the entire country in an effort to contain the coronavirus. The order stops all unnecessary travel, closed nonessential businesses and encourages people to work from home if they can.

After that three-week period is up, officials will review the effectiveness of those restrictions and go from there.