U.K. Authorizes AstraZeneca Vaccine For Emergency Use

The U.K. became the first country to grant emergency authorization for a vaccine from AstraZeneca and Oxford University. The shot could change worldwide vaccination efforts because it's much cheaper and does not need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures like other COVID-19 vaccines. British health officials have decided to use their initial supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine to give as many people as possible the first dose, instead of reserving some for second doses. The U.K. says it will begin administering the vaccine next week.