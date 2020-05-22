People Arriving To The U.K. Will Have To Quarantine For 2 Weeks

The British government announced anyone arriving into the country next month will have to self-quarantine for 2 weeks.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Most people arriving in the United Kingdom will soon have to quarantine themselves for two weeks, the British government announced on Friday.

"These measures will be introduced from the 8th of June so that people arriving in the U.K. will be required to self-isolate for 14 days, except for those on a short list of exemptions," U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel said.

The two-week quarantine will apply to travelers from all countries except for those coming from Ireland. Truckers, freight workers, seasonal agricultural workers and front-line medics are also exempt.

People coming in will need to provide their contact and travel information with U.K. border officials, and will be checked on regularly to make sure they're complying with the rules. Anyone caught breaking their quarantine could face a fine of more than $1,000, or face potential prosecution and an unlimited fine.

The government said it will review the measures every three weeks "to ensure they remain the right ones for [the country's] roadmap to recovery."