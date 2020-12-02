WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

U.K. Authorizes Emergency Use Of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

U.K. Authorizes Emergency Use Of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
December 2, 2020
Britain says it has ordered enough doses of the U.S.-German vaccine to fully vaccinate 20 million people.
The U.K. will allow emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech. 

The announcement makes Britain the first Western country to greenlight a vaccine. 

The U.K. says it's already ordered enough doses to fully vaccinate 20 million people. 

Pfizer said last month that its vaccine candidate is up to 95% effective. 

U.S. health authorities are also reviewing the vaccine, but have not granted approval yet. 

