U.K. Announces New Coronavirus Restrictions

The new measures will be implemented in areas seeing a spike in cases, like Northern England.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new coronavirus restrictions to help stop a surge of infections across the country.

The lockdown system is three-tiered, providing more clarity after Johnson's party said the original was too confusing.

"The very high alert level will apply where transmission rates are rising most rapidly and where the NHS could soon be under unbearable pressure without further restrictions," Johnson said. "In these areas, the government will set a baseline of prohibiting social mixing indoors and in private gardens, and I am sorry to say, closing pubs and bars."

The new measures will be implemented in areas seeing a spike in cases, like Northern England.

The U.K.'s hospitality industry is reportedly preparing to legally challenge the measures.