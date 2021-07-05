Tyson Recalls 8 Million Pounds Of Chicken Over Potential Contamination

Tyson says there's no conclusive proof the products were contaminated, but it's recalling them out of an abundance of caution.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Tyson foods is recalling more than 8 million pounds of frozen cooked chicken.

The company says it's worried it may have been exposed to a harmful bacteria.

The products were made at a Missouri-based plant between Dec. 26 of last year and April 13 of this year.

Tyson says there's no conclusive proof the products were contaminated, but it's recalling them out of an abundance of caution.