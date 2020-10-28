Typhoon Molave Makes Landfall In Vietnam

Before the typhoon hit, Vietnam evacuated over a million people.

Typhoon Molave made landfall in Vietnam Wednesday morning. At least two people have died.

One man was knocked off of his roof while trying to reinforce it for the storm. Another man was pinned under a fallen tree.

It's the fourth deadly storm the country has weathered in the last month.

The typhoon also caused seven landslides in the Philippines.