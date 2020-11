At least 16 people died and around 13,000 homes were damaged or swept away.

More devastation in the Philippines.

Thousands of people are without homes Monday morning after the strongest typhoon of the season hit the country.

Typhoon Goni hit the eastern region with sustained winds of 140 miles per hour, which is equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane.