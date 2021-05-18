Texas To End $300 Weekly Federal Boost To Unemployment Payments

Governor Greg Abbott joins 20 other Republican governors ending the extra weekly payment, saying it's incentivizing people to not return to work.

Texas is the latest state to say it is cutting additional COVID federal unemployment benefits.

Governor Greg Abbott announced that unemployed Texans will no longer be able to collect the extra $300-per-week starting next month.

Texas is joining 20 other states with Republican governors that have moved to cut the weekly boost.

They say the extra money was actually preventing people from returning to work and making it harder for businesses to hire.