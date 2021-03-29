Two Men Face Charges In Separate Asian Hate Crimes

A 51-year-old man in Washington and a 53-year-old man in San Francisco face charges in two separate acts of violence against Asian-Americans.

A 51-year-old man in Washington faces three counts of malicious harassment after he allegedly screamed and threw things at cars, targeting women and children of Asian descent.

And a 53-year-old man in San Francisco faces a felony charge after punching an Asian man at a bus stop.

Over the weekend, hundreds of protesters in Los Angeles came out in support of the Asian community.