Twitter To Label All Misleading Or Disputed Tweets About COVID-19

Twitter will base warnings and even removal of tweets on three categories: Misleading information, disputed claims and unverified claims.

Twitter says it will now add labels and warnings on tweets that share any information about COVID-19 it decides is misleading or incorrect.

On Monday, Twitter announced a new process for dealing with misinformation about the coronavirus, including removing tweets if they pose a risk to safety.

Twitter will police its tweets through three main categories: Misleading information, disputed claims and unverified claims. That content ranges from tweets that contain proven false information about COVID-19 to information that hasn't been proven to be true or false.

Before users can view the tweet, the warning will read, "Some or all of the content in this tweet conflicts with guidance from public health experts regarding COVID-19." A link will also be provided so users can learn more about what was misleading in a specific tweet.

Twitter says it will use this guidance not only on current tweets but also on tweets made before the company's announcement. The new policy will cover all users, including public figures. The company acknowledged it will not be able to catch every tweet but is working on improving its technology.

