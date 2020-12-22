Twitter To Censor 'Misleading' Tweets About Vaccines

The company says it will rely on a combination of technology and human review to enforce the policy.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Twitter is stepping up and cracking down on misleading information about the coronavirus and vaccines.

So how exactly will this be implemented and how will it work?

The social media company says it will rely on a combination of technology and human review to enforce the policy.

Twitter says it will begin labeling posts with potentially misleading claims about the vaccine early next year.