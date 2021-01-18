Twitter Temporarily Suspends Rep. Greene's Account

The site said Rep. Greene committed "multiple violations" of its new civic integrity policy, put in place after the Capitol insurrection.

Twitter temporarily locked the account of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Before this 12-hour lock, outlets reported the Georgia Republican tweeted unproven voter fraud claims.

In a statement, Greene slammed the decision as a violation of free speech.

Her account has since been unlocked.