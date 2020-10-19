Twitter Removes Trump Adviser's Tweet About Masks Not Working

In a follow-up tweet that wasn't taken down, Dr. Scott Atlas said he meant masks should only be used when close to others and not in every situation.

Twitter removed a White House COVID-19 adviser's tweet that falsely claimed masks don't work and could even cause harm.

President Trump has increasingly relied on COVID-19 guidance from Atlas, whose expertise isn't in infectious diseases.

Last month, CDC Director Robert Redfield reportedly said during a phone call that Atlas was feeding the president false information about the virus, according to NBC.

Atlas joined the president's team in July and has pushed for the reopening of the country.