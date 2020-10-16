Twitter Changes Policy For Hacked Materials

The social media platform announced the move after it limited the sharing of a New York Post story about Hunter Biden.

Twitter is changing its rules for hacked materials.

Twitter says it will not remove hacked content unless it is directly shared by hackers or those acting with them.

And it says it will label tweets to provide context instead of blocking links from being shared.

A Twitter executive said it the company believes labeling tweets empowers people to assess content for themselves.