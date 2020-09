Twitter says it's aware of the hack and is investigating.

Twitter is investigating the apparent hack of an account linked to the prime minister of India.

Several tweets tied to a verified account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some 2.5 million followers, asked people to donate bitcoin to a COVID-19 relief fund.

Those tweets have been deleted. Twitter says it's aware of the hack and is investigating.

Contains footage from CNN.