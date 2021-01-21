Twin Suicide Attack In Baghdad Kills At Least 32

This is the first such attack to hit the Iraqi capital since January 2018.

Iraqi officials say twin suicide bombings in a busy Baghdad market have killed at least 32 people and injured 73 others.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, though the Iraqi military suspects the so-called Islamic State group is behind it.

The bombings come just days after Iraq's government agreed to hold early elections in October.

