Deaths From Turkey Earthquake Rise To 116 As Rescue Efforts Continue

Rescuers are still searching collapsed buildings for survivors and bodies.

The death toll from last week's earthquake in Turkey has risen to 116.

Rescuers are still searching collapsed buildings, but so far more than 100 survivors have been found. The earthquakes and aftershocks — dozens of which registered at magnitudes greater than 4 — left more than 1,000 people injured.

Going forward, authorities are tightening regulations to strengthen or demolish older buildings. Turkey sits on top of two major fault lines, so experts stress that improvements need to happen soon.