WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors Demand Reparations

SMS
Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors Demand Reparations
By Eliana Moreno
By Eliana Moreno
May 20, 2021
May 20, 2021
Three survivors of the attack spoke before a U.S. House subcommittee demanding reparations for survivors and the families of victims.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Memorial Day this year marks 100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre, where a White mob attacked a thriving Black community — the site of Black Wall Street.

Hundreds were injured and it's believed that more than 100 people were killed.

Three survivors of the attack spoke before a U.S. House subcommittee demanding reparations for survivors and the families of victims.

We heard from 107-year-old Viola Fletcher, who was seven years old at the time of the attack.

"I will never forget the violence of the white mob when we left our home. I can still see black bodies being shot, black bodies lying in the street," Fletcher said. "I can still smell smoke, I still see Black businesses being burned, I still hear airplanes flying overhead. I hear the screams. I have lived through the massacre every day. Our country may forget this history but I cannot." 

Fletcher says she remembers being woken up on that day almost 100 years ago, being forced to run out of her home with her parents and five siblings.

Her 100-year-old brother also spoke yesterday. He says their family was made refugees in their own country because of the racist attack.

SMS