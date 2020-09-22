The day is recognized the fourth Tuesday of September.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

We are just weeks away from either electing a new president or choosing another four years of President Donald Trump.

Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day: a reminder to register to vote if you haven't already done so. Rock the Vote says it takes about two minutes or less to register.

Facebook says it has registered 2.5 million voters. It set a goal to register 4 million people to vote.

Contains footage from CNN.

