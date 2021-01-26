WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Tuesday Marks Anniversary Of Kobe Bryant's Death

By Newsy Staff
January 26, 2021
Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others died in a helicopter crash one year ago.
Today marks one year since Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others died in a helicopter crash. 

The group was traveling to a youth basketball game. Bryant was 41 years old. His daughter Gianna was 13.

The victims also included John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; Christina Mauser; Sarah and Payton Chester; and pilot Ara Zobayan.

On Monday, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and a U.S. congressman for the state reintroduced a bill aimed at improving helicopter safety.

