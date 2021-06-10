Report: TSA Warns Of Staff Shortages At Largest Airports

The acting chief is reportedly asking office workers to fill in at checkpoints.

As more vaccines go out and travel ramps up, the acting TSA chief is reportedly issuing a call for help. And, if not answered, it could lead to you waiting longer at the airport.

The Washington Post got a hold of a staff memo. Officials are reportedly warning that 131 airports are feeling a staffing crunch.

TSA screenings hit a pandemic-high last weekend and numbers are only expected to grow in the weeks ahead.

According to the Post, the TSA is asking office workers to fill in at airport checkpoints.