President Vows To Name A Successor To Ginsburg This Week

During a North Carolina campaign rally, the president said he would nominate a woman to succeed Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

President Trump promised to name a Supreme Court nominee this week — replacing Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday.

During a North Carolina campaign rally, the president praised Ginsburg's record and said he would nominate a woman to succeed her.

"Now it says the president is supposed to fill the seat, right? And that's what we're going to do, we're going to fill the seat."

President Trump and Senate Republicans have faced criticism for beginning the nomination process less than 50 days before the 2020 election — especially since Ginsburg was a voice for the court's liberal wing.

Senate Democrats have called on Republicans to follow their own precedent they set in 2016 — where Supreme Court nominations are halted in an election year.

One Republican, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, told reporters she didn't believe a nominee should be named until after the election. She could provide one of the three Republican votes Democrats would need to stop the nomination.

