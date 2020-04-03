Trump Administration To Issue Coronavirus Guidance On Face Masks

The policy will reportedly be targeted toward Americans living in areas with a large number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

The Trump administration plans to encourage some Americans to wear face masks when leaving their homes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"Frankly, I don't think it will be mandatory because some people don't want to do that, but if people wanted to wear them, they can," the president said.

In order to keep medical-grade N95 masks available for health care workers, an unnamed source told the Associated Press that the White House will suggest the public get creative and use bandanas, T-shirts and scarves to cover their noses and mouths.

"In many cases, the scarf is better, it's thicker. Depending on the material, it's thicker," President Trump said.

The policy, which is still being finalized, will reportedly be targeted towards Americans living in areas with a large number of confirmed coronavirus cases — like New York, New Jersey, California and Michigan.

The CDC and the World Health Organization have both previously said healthy people don't need to wear masks. But the CDC is now considering changing its guidelines because new data shows "significant" COVID-19 transmission by people who have no symptoms — meaning people may not even know that they or those around them are sick.

Health experts are cautioning Americans to still abide by social distancing guidelines even when they're wearing some sort of face covering.

