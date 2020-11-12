Trump Team Soliciting Funds For Legal Fights

The president is still refusing to accept the results of the presidential election.

But according to Reuters reporting, many donations won't go toward legal expenses. Gifts under $8,000 will instead go to a Trump leadership PAC or the Republican National Committee.

Under election rules, those two groups would have more flexibility in spending the money.

