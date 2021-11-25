Trump Attorneys Argue House Jan. 6 Panel Could Damage U.S. Presidency

The investigative committee is seeking documents from the former president — something he says should be kept under executive privilege.

Former President Donald Trump's attorneys say the House panel investigating the Capitol insurrection could permanently damage the presidency of the United States.

Related Story Oath Keepers, Proud Boys Subpoenaed By Jan. 6 House Panel

In a court filing, Trump's lawyers accuse the lawmakers on the panel of having "clear disdain for Trump."

The panel is attempting to get its hands on documents and communications surround Trump's actions on and leading up to January 6. Trump says those documents should be kept under executive privilege but the Biden Administration disagrees — and so do two federal judges.

A federal court is set to hear arguments on the case next week.