Trump Prepping New Social Distancing Guidelines For Virus

President Trump said officials will use surveillance testing to categorize counties as "high-risk, medium-risk or low-risk" for the virus.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep the country, President Trump hinted that some Americans could return to work sooner than expected.

In a letter sent to U.S. governors on Thursday, the president said his administration is preparing updated coronavirus guidelines that will provide new guidance for social distancing based on where you live.

In order to do this, President Trump said officials will use surveillance testing to categorize counties as high-risk, medium-risk or low-risk" for the virus.

The president said the new guidelines will help state and local policymakers decide on "maintaining, increasing or relaxing social distancing and other mitigation measures they have put in place."

President Trump previously said he hopes he can relax coronavirus distancing measures by Easter, which is April 12. But many experts say that timeline is too short.

"You've got to be realistic and you've got to understand that you don't make the timeline, the virus makes the timeline," Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN.

Contains footage from CNN.