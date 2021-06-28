Trump Organization Lawyers To Meet With Prosecutors

Prosecutors have been scrutinizing Trump’s tax records, subpoenaing documents and interviewing witnesses, including Trump insiders and company execs.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Lawyers for the Trump Organization are set to meet with prosecutors at the Manhattan district attorney's office today.

They gave the Trump Organization until the end of today to make final arguments against criminal charges.

Prosecutors have been investigating whether the Trump Organization gave misleading property values to get loans or to lower its tax liability.

They're also digging into whether it paid taxes on fringe benefits to company execs.