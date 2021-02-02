Trump Legal Team Questions Constitutionality Of Impeachment Trial

Former President Trump's legal team argues the Senate can't convict him as a private citizen and is questioning the constitutionality of the trial.

House impeachment managers say former President Trump bears responsibility for the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last month.

In a brief filed Tuesday, the nine Democrats say "[Trump's] conduct endangered the life of every single member of Congress, jeopardized the peaceful transition of power and line of succession, and compromised our national security."

Trump's rhetoric fueled anger in some of his most fervent supporters, who stormed the Capitol on January 6, leaving five people dead.

Democrats says he shouldn't be allowed to run for federal office again.

Seventeen Republican Senators would need to join every Democrat to convict the former president. That seems unlikely to happen.

Newsy will have full coverage of the trial, which gets into full swing next week.