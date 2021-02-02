Trump Lawyer: Impeachment Trial Is Unconstitutional

The former president is accused of "incitement of insurrection" following the Capitol attack.

Former President Trump faces a deadline today to file a response to the impeachment charge against him.

The president is accused of "incitement of insurrection" following the Capitol attack.

One of his new defense lawyers says his team will argue the trial is unconstitutional because Trump is out of office.

Defense Attorney David Schoen also says that because many of the rioters pre-planned the attack, the president's words on the day of the violence were not responsible for motivating them.

The president named new lawyers to defend him Sunday, after he parted ways with his original defense team.