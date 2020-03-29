Trump Issues Travel Advisory For NY Area; Stops Short Of Quarantine

The president said a quarantine "will not be necessary" — and instead issuing a "strong travel advisory"

President Trump on Saturday night stopped short of issuing a full quarantine on the New York area.

The president said that a quarantine preventing domestic travel for area residents "will not be necessary" — and instead issued a "strong travel advisory" for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to try to slow the coronavirus.

The president's decision came after he had tweeted earlier Saturday that he was considering a quarantine in COVID-19 "hot spots" that would have restricted travel for millions of people.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo dismissed the idea, calling it illegal, "totally bizarre [and] counterproductive." He added during a CNN interview that a full quarantine would "paralyze the economy."

After President Trump's announcement of the travel advisory, Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that residents of the states should "refrain from non-essential travel for the next 14 days."