Trump Expected To Unveil Guidelines On Reopening The Economy

The president said he plans to publicly announce those guidelines Thursday. But he'll brief all 50 governors on the recommendations first.

President Donald Trump says data shows the U.S. has possibly "passed the peak" of new coronavirus cases.

"These encouraging developments have put us in a very strong position to finalize guidelines for states on reopening the country," President Trump said.

"Each of these governors and each of these mayors will have to make decisions, after generalized guidelines are put out, so that they can do what's best for their communities. They are at the frontline," Dr. Deborah Birx said.

With its social distancing guidelines in effect until at least the end of April, the Trump administration has been eying May 1 as a potential date to slowly start reopening the economy.

But President Trump said Wednesday that some areas are further along in containing the coronavirus and may be able to open before the end of the month.

CNN reports the president's guidelines may also include recommendations for how to maintain social distance on public transportation and how to reopen businesses.

Contains footage from CNN.