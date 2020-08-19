WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Trump Campaign Sues New Jersey Over Mail-In Ballots

By Adam Elrashidi
August 19, 2020
New Jersey will still utilize polling stations, but the campaign is challenging Gov. Phil Murphy's decision to send mail-in ballots to residents.
President Donald Trump's re-election campaign filed a lawsuit against New Jersey. 

The state will still utilize polling stations, but the campaign is challenging Gov. Phil Murphy's decision to send mail-in ballots to all 8 million people living there. 

The campaign filed a similar lawsuit against Nevada earlier this month. President Trump has long decried mail-in voting as "fraudulent," despite evidence to the contrary. 

Election officials nationwide have encouraged the use of mail-in ballots to offset the potential dangers of voting in-person during the pandemic. 

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.

