Trump Campaign, RNC Sue Nevada Over Plan To Mail Ballots To Voters

By Katie Cammarata
August 6, 2020
The president has often criticized mail-in voting, saying it isn't secure.
President Donald Trump's campaign, the Republican National Committee and the Nevada Republican Party are suing Nevada for its plan to mail ballots to ALL active voters.

Here's his reason: 

"If you look at what they're doing in Nevada no signature, you take a look at the signature, and there's no verification of signature there. I don't know if you do that. But there's no verification of signature. So they don't even know who's going to sign this," he said. 

The president has often criticized mail-in voting, saying it isn't secure. But Nevada DOES have a signature verification process. Several studies have found mail-in voting hasn't led to widespread voting fraud in the past.

It is worth noting that even though the president criticizes Nevada's voting plan, he's praised Florida's.

"I can tell you in Florida, they've done a very good job with it." 

The president has already said he's mailing his ballot from the White House this year.

