Trump Campaign Looks To Courts For Election Help

The campaign wants to contest the outcome in undecided battleground states that could determine whether President Trump gets reelected.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

As the last handful of states continued to count their final ballots from Election Day, President Trump's campaign said it filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan. The campaign also said it would ask for a recount in Wisconsin, a state The Associated Press called for Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday afternoon.

The campaign laid the groundwork to contest the outcome in undecided battleground states that could determine whether President Trump ultimately gets another four years in the White House.

According to the campaign, suits in both states are demanding better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted.

The campaign is also seeking to intervene in a Pennsylvania case at the Supreme Court that deals with whether ballots received up to three days after the election can be counted.

The campaign said it is calling for a temporary halt in the counting in Pennsylvania and Michigan until it is given "meaningful" access in numerous locations and allowed to review ballots that already have been opened and processed.

President Trump is running slightly behind Biden in Michigan. He's ahead in Pennsylvania but his margin is shrinking as more mailed ballots are counted.

There have been no official reports of fraud or any type of ballot concerns out of Pennsylvania, Michigan or Wisconsin.

Additional Reporting by Mark Sherman of The Associated Press.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.