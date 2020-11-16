Trump Campaign Drops Key Request In Pennsylvania Lawsuit

The Trump campaign is no longer seeking to invalidate hundreds of thousands of ballots that it said were processed incorrectly.

And the Trump campaign dropped a key request in its lawsuit attempting to stop Pennsylvania from certifying its election results.

Lawyers wanted to toss hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots, claiming they weren't processed correctly.

But they revised that.

They now say "Democratic-heavy counties" let voters fix mail-in ballots that had mistakes while Republican counties didn't.

But there's no state law keeping counties from helping voters fix mistakes.

And the suit doesn't accuse anyone of voting illegally.

