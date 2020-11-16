Trump Campaign Drops Key Claim in PA Suit, But President Not Conceding

The campaign withdrew allegations that hundreds of thousands of mail-in and absentee votes were illegally processed.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

We're almost two weeks removed from Election Day and just over two months away from inauguration, and President Trump has not conceded.

For the first time Sunday, the president appeared to acknowledge Joe Biden won the election. He tweeted that Joe Biden won because the election was rigged. He went on to mention unsupported allegations of voter fraud. President Trump later tweeted that he concedes nothing.

His personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said the tweet was sarcastic and that electors would ultimately decide the outcome.

"The media has said he won. But by going on to point out that it was illegal, obviously he's contesting it vigorously in the courts," Guiliani said. "The media has tried to call the election and they don't have a legal right to call the election. It gets decided by our electors."

Giuliani is helping the Trump campaign challenge election results in certain states, including Pennsylvania.

But Sunday, the campaign dropped a key part of its lawsuit aimed at stopping the state from certifying its results. The campaign withdrew allegations that hundreds of thousands of mail-in and absentee votes were illegally processed.

The suit still aims to block the certification of votes in the state. It now focuses on claims that some voters were able to fix mail-in ballots that would have been disqualified for a technical reason.

The deadline to certify election results in Pennsylvania is November 23.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.