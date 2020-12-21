Trump Campaign Asks Supreme Court To Overturn Results

The president's campaign says it filed a new petition asking to reverse three cases from Pennsylvania's Supreme Court.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Today marks 30 days until inauguration day... And President Trump is still fighting the results of November's election.

The president's campaign says it filed a new petition with the Supreme Court asking it to reverse three cases from Pennsylvania's Supreme Court in order to change the outcome there.

The Supreme Court is not scheduled to meet again until January 8th – two days after Congress is set to certify the Electoral College vote.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.