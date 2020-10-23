Trump Administration Joins 30 Countries With Anti-Abortion Declaration

The Trump administration signed the anti-abortion declaration Thursday, joining 30 other largely authoritarian countries.

The Trump administration signed an anti-abortion declaration Thursday, joining 30 other largely authoritarian countries and pushing its domestic and foreign policy in a more conservative direction.

The nonbinding Geneva Consensus Declaration calls for the promotion of women's health but pushes back on the idea that abortion is a human right.

Some countries that joined include Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Belarus — places notorious for suppressing the rights of women.