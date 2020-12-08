Trump Administration Hosts Vaccine Summit

White House officials say they did originally extend invitations to drug manufacturers... But took back the offer later...

The White House is hosting a vaccine summit today. It will include President Trump, Vice President Pence and a representative from the FDA.

But leaders from vaccine manufacturers will not attend. According to reports, officials from Pfizer and Moderna turned down an invitation.

White House officials say they did originally extend invitations to drug manufacturers but took back the offer later to avoid creating the appearance of a conflict of interest before the vaccines are approved.