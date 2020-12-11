Trump Administration Carries Out Execution Of Brandon Bernard

Bernard received a lethal injection after the Supreme Court denied his request for a delay.

The Trump administration carried out the execution of Brandon Bernard yesterday.

Brandon Bernard's death is the ninth federal execution this year.

A little bit of background here: Bernard was 18 when he and four other teenagers killed a couple in Texas in 1999.

It's the first execution in 130 years during a presidential lame duck period.

Four more federal executions, including one today, are planned before President Trump leaves office.

If that takes place, that will be 13 total executions of deathrow inmates since July.

