Trump Administration Clears Way For Biden Transition

The announcement yesterday means the General Services Administration will release millions of dollars in funding for Biden's transition to the white House.

Yesterday, Emily Murphy — the GSA administrator — said her agency would move forward with transition proceedings. Previously, she refused to recognize Biden as the President-elect.

In a letter to Biden, Murphy wrote quote, "Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts. I was never directly or indirectly...

Pressured by any executive branch official .... including those who work at the white house or GSA .... with regard to the substance or timing of my decision."

