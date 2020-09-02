Trump Administration, CDC Announce Eviction Moratorium

Only certain people are eligible for the moratorium, including individuals who make less than $99,000 or couples who make under $198,000.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Trump administration has announced an eviction moratorium through the end of the year.

The authority will actually come from the CDC — which says limiting evictions is necessary to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

However, only certain people are eligible for the moratorium, including individuals who make less than $99,000 or couples who make under $198,000.

Applicants also need to show they've tried to get government assistance to pay their rent, and they have fill out an official form to declare they're unable to pay due to COVID-19 impacts.